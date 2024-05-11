Donald Trump Says He’s Going to Tell Joe Biden: ‘You’re Fired’

Former President Donald Trump referenced his famous words from The Apprentice, a reality television show that aired between 2004 and 2017, saying when he won the 2024 presidential election, he would tell President Joe Biden he was “fired.”

During a rally at Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday Trump pointed out that Americans want “strong borders, not open borders,” the “American dream,” and peace and safer communities, rather than the “Biden inflation nightmare” and the “weakness and chaos” happening under the Biden administration.

“It’s time to set other differences aside and come together, get the job done for America. We’re going to Make America Great Again and we’re going to do it fast,” Trump told the crowd. “And, we’re going to look at Biden – I’m sure nobody ever saw The Apprentice, that was a big hit. That was a big powerful hit. But, I’m going to look at that guy and I’m going to say, ‘Joe Biden, you’re the worst ever. Joe Biden, you’re fired, get out of here, you’re fired.’ Get out of here, Joe.”

Trump continued to talk about inflation, adding that it “breaks countries.”

“In the past three years, the average New Jersey family has lost twenty-three thousand three hundred and eighty-one dollars to the inflation tax,” Trump said. “That’s a hell of a lot. And, frankly, they’re using fake numbers because they don’t include the worst numbers. And the Biden price hikes are continuing to drain over $1,000 from the typical New Jersey family budget every single month. So, that’s $1,000, that’s $12,000 for a family.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that prices in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area had increased by 0.4 percent in March.

As of May, the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee found that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) showed that New Jersey’s inflation was 3.4 percent, a rise from 3.1 percent the month prior.

The report from the committee also found that gas in New Jersey was around $3.58, up from $3.32 the previous month.

A Wall Street Journal analysis from April found that grocery prices had increased more than 50 percent since 2019 as prices of meat, vegetables, starches, and snacks had risen.

“I just had a hot dog and it was very good, so the price of hot dogs is up 22 percent, chicken’s up 32 percent, hamburgers are up 37 percent. That’s why I had the hot dog, it went up the least,” Trump added. “Soda’s up 30 percent, eggs are up 50 percent, gasoline’s up 50 percent, bacon is up 79 percent. Bacon. That’s why I don’t have bacon anymore. It’s too expensive. Not one thing is cheaper, there’s not one thing anywhere. There’s not one item that’s cheaper. Energy is way up.”