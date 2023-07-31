Brennan: ‘Horrifying’ Trump Is the Leading Republican Candidate for President

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that it is “horrifying” former President Donald Trump is the leading Republican candidate for president.

Guest anchor Ayman Mohyeldin asked, “How do you envision this ending, this saga of the national security lapse because of Donald Trump? Jack Smith waited to add this charge even though he’s had this Iran document and we’ve known about it and this could significantly add to Trump’s criminal exposure and how do you envision this particular situation ending?”

Brennan said, “What I find most horrifying is Donald Trump is the leading Republican candidate for president. It is clear that anybody who did this could not have achieved any type of security clearance, but he has the potential to be back in the White House and the Oval Office with access to the most sensitive secrets and the most sensitive national security information that our country has.”

He added, “So I know that our intelligence community and our law enforcement community and others are trying their best to try to understand the extent of the damage that has been done, but what I worry about is that somebody as reckless, as careless and irresponsible as Donald Trump continues to lead the Republican PAC in terms of the presidential election. That to me is what’s most concerning and most worrisome about our country’s national security in the future.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN