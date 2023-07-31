Kamala Harris: Extremist ‘So-Called Leaders’ Are Forcing Unnecessary Debate on Slavery

Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday in a preview clip of an interview that will air tonight on “ABC News Live Prime” that extremist “so-called leaders” are forcing an unnecessary debate on slavery.

Anchor Linsey Davis asked, “I want to talk about who issues that you have come out in front of in recent days, in particular, in Florida, we’re all familiar about the curriculum in Florida about black history that includes the idea that the enslaved gained some skills that were beneficial to them from slavery. One of the architects of that curriculum if you will said that your position the a kind of ideological posturing. What’s your response to that?”

Harris said, “Well, I think that this is just a matter of whether one chooses to speak fact and truth or not, and it’s pretty much that simple. I don’t think that this is subject to any ideological debate to say that people who are enslaved did not benefit from slavery, period.”

She added, And I’ll say this also, because it almost seems ridiculous to have to say what I just said, that enslave enslaved people do not benefit from slavery. There are so-called leaders extremists who are attempting to require in our nation an unnecessary debate with the intention, I believe, to try and divide us as Americans. Stop. Stop.”

