Issa: Trump Indictment Is Nonsense, But I’m ‘Disgusted’ with ‘His Temper Tantrum’ over 2020

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) stated that he is “disgusted with some of the things” that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump “said as he threw his temper tantrum” over the 2020 election results, but the indictment of former President Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith for his conduct in the aftermath of the 2020 election that was announced earlier on Tuesday is a nonsense indictment and is an unfair attack on the former President.

Issa said, “Am I disgusted with some of the things the President said as he threw his temper tantrum? Absolutely. But again, there’s no way that these charges are legitimate. And all they’re doing is fueling those who say that the former President is a victim, because, at this point, he is being victimized by one after another [of these] events. And Greta, I voted for both of those states that were brought to us that had violated the Constitution, so there was real merit, and many of us in the Congress saw the merit that the Constitution is unambiguous that only legislatures can change the time, place, and manner of an election.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett