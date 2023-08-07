Dem Rep. Chu: People ‘Should Find that Things are Less Expensive than Normal’ — They’re ‘Tired After 3 Years of COVID’

On Monday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) blamed the close polling margins between President Joe Biden and 2024 GOP candidate former President Donald Trump in part on people being “tired after three years of COVID,” and responded to the President’s poor economic polling numbers by stating that “We have a reduction in inflation. So, for people who are looking at their pocketbook, they should find that things are less expensive than normal.”

In response to polling showing Biden and Trump in a dead heat, Chu said, “I can’t believe it either. However, I do say that, once people learn what the benefits of Bidenomics are, that they will understand that this is transformative, that we will have so many more jobs — already, we have 13 million jobs, 800,000 of them being good-paying manufacturing jobs. But I think that they will see, as the bridges are opened and as the new factories are opened, that this is something that will transform this economy for the better. But I do think people are tired after three years of COVID, they’re a little weary right now.”

Later, host Kristen Welker asked, “Well, and the economy is the number one issue for voters. And…we started this conversation talking about the fact that President Biden’s going to be out here on the West Coast talking about what he has dubbed Bidenomics. A lot of Americans, though, are saying, we look at the numbers, we hear your argument that the economy’s getting better, and yet, we do not feel it in our pocketbooks. Gas here in California, over $5, for example. What do you say to those Americans who make that point that they don’t feel the benefits of what the President is saying is an improving economy?”

Chu responded, “Well, we have 13 million more jobs. We have the strongest growth rate out of all the leading economies. We have a reduction in inflation. So, for people who are looking at their pocketbook, they should find that things are less expensive than normal. So, for everybody’s everyday life, things will get better, I can guarantee you.”

