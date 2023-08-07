Khanna: ‘China Has Become More Aggressive’ But They Don’t See Biden as Softer

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that China doesn’t view President Joe Biden as easier to antagonize than former President Donald Trump even though “China has become more aggressive.” And that this isn’t the time for partisan politics.

Host Erin Burnett asked, “Does China see Biden as somehow easier to antagonize, or not?”

Khanna responded, “No. Let’s just look at the facts. The facts are that the export controls that President Biden has implemented with Jake Sullivan have been stronger than anything in the past. The controls of not sending sensitive semiconductor technology, not sending advanced AI technology, all under President Biden. This President has actually brought some of the manufacturing home, trying to bring home production from China. And this President has helped put new bases near the Philippines, has helped strengthen our presence in Japan, helped make sure that we have naval superiority. So, I don’t doubt that China has become more aggressive. But I don’t think this is the time to play partisan politics, regardless of if there was a Republican or Democrat in the White House, the point should be how do we ensure American superiority and how do we de-escalate the risk?”

