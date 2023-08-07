Tuberville: Ukraine ‘a Junior High Team Playing a College Team’ — ‘They Can’t Win’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) expressed his doubt about Ukraine’s chances in fending off a Russian invasion.

Despite opinion polling trending against the United States’ involvement, the Biden administration, with the support of some Republicans, continues to send resources to Ukraine, the Alabama senior U.S. senator explained.

“A new poll is showing that Americans, as I predicted, are growing very tired of funding the regime’s war in Ukraine and the proxy war, of course, against Russia,” host Laura Ingraham said. “This is a new CNN poll released on Friday that 55 percent of Americans say Congress should not authorize additional funding. The same percent of independent voters agree; 56 percent said we have done enough. Will this make any difference? Because, in past conflicts, it’s taken a long time for politicians to get the point.”

“Yes, we’re not getting the point in Washington, D.C.,” Tuberville replied. “I haven’t voted for a dime to send Ukraine. I’m for Ukraine. Russia should have never done this. I was in Ukraine three months with President Zelensky before this started. They were already fighting to that point. But, at the end of the day, it’s a junior high team playing a college team. They can’t win. We can throw all the money we want to, but unless we send NATO and our troops over, which we’re not going to do, if I have got anything to do with it, then there’s no chance.”

“So they’re trying to get the — everybody’s eye off the real problem over here, and that’s the Biden administration and the Democrats,” he added. “They’re a total disaster.”

