IRS Whistleblower Shapley: Special Counsel Decision Shows We Told the Truth, Garland and Weiss Didn’t

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley said the announcement that U.S. Attorney David Weiss has been named as special counsel in the Hunter Biden case vindicates his contemporaneously-documented claim that Weiss didn’t have full charging authority and contradicts repeated assertions by Weiss and Attorney General Merrick Garland that Weiss had full charging authority.

Shapley said, “So, the announcement today really vindicated Special Agent Ziegler and I coming forward. And — because some of these issues that were basically admitted to today were the crux of why we came forward. So, when Attorney General Garland comes today — comes forward today — and what he did is he admitted that the American people were misled by what DOJ continually told them about this investigation.”

He added, “So, if he has had charging authority, why does he need to be given this special counsel authority? And it’s just confusing.”

Shapley also pointed to his email with IRS Special Agent in Charge Darrell Waldon on Weiss not being the deciding person on whether charges against Hunter were filed.

Shapley further stated, “[T]hen you have the June 7 letter, before our testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee was released, where United States Attorney Weiss says he has full authority. After our testimony is released and he realizes what was released by [the] House Ways and Means Committee, in the June 30 letter, he says, again, he has that full authority. But, in the next paragraph, he immediately says, but my authority is geographically limited to Delaware. And then he says, well, he has to partner — it’s departmental practice to partner with a U.S. attorney of venues elsewhere. And that’s what we’re really seeing here, we’re seeing a correction by DOJ, because the statements that they have said all along are not consistent with the decision that was just made by Attorney General Garland, or he wouldn’t have had to make it.”

