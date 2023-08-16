Dershowitz: We’re Up to Four Bananas to the Banana Republic After Trump’s Georgia Indictment

During an appearance on Fox News, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz suggested the country was getting much closer to “banana republic” status following former President Donald Trump’s indictment in Fulton County, GA.

Dershowitz said the country had moved from two bananas to “three, maybe four” after the Georgia indictment.

“[T]he idea is we are all part of the United States, and we have one rule for Democrats, one rule for Republicans, one rule for Martha’s Vineyard, one rule for Nantucket, one rule for Georgia,” he said. “And you cannot start making crimes out of things that the Democrats did. Tilden-Hayes, John Kennedy election, 2000 election, 2016 election, Jamie Raskin gets up and does some of the same things — these are political actions that the Constitution prefers us to take rather than going out on the streets and rioting.”

“We are supposed to go to court,” Dershowitz added. “We are supposed to go to Congress. You can’t make those things crimes. You can’t expand the RICO statute to now include political objections. You know, on my podcast, I get bananas every day. I was up to two bananas to the banana republic. I’m now up to three, maybe four, after this indictment.”

