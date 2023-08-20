GOP Sen. Cassidy: Trump Should Drop Out of Presidential Race

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Anchor Kasie Hunt said, “Do you think Donald Trump should jump out of the race?”

Cassidy said, “I think so. But obviously, that’s up to him. Just asking my opinion, but he will lose to Joe Biden if you look at the current polls. I’m a Republican. I think any Republican on the stage in Milwaukee will, if former President Trump ends up getting the nomination but can’t win a general, that means four more years of policies which have led to high inflation, to a loss of purchasing power for the average American equivalent to $10,000 and many other things that I think have been to the country’s future.”

He added, “I’m going to vote for a Republican, but my threshold issue for any person who wants to be the leader of our country is will you take care of the issues before us? Biden and Trump have the same policy on Social Security, which is to do nothing. Unfortunately, Social Security is going insolvent, and 8 to 9 years which means somebody watching this is getting social security is going to get a 24% cut. Former President Trump, President Biden, are basically saying you get a 24% cut because I’m not going to do anything. My threshold issue, if you want to be a leader, is to lead, and right now, we need someone who will lead on that issue.”

