GOP Rep. Moore: ‘Next Step for Our Party I Believe Is Impeachment — The American People Expect That’

It’s time for House Republicans to ratchet up their pursuit of wrongdoing by the Biden administration through impeachment, according to Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL).

Moore, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said in an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5 on Tuesday he was not necessarily referring to just impeaching President Joe Biden in the immediate future but also Cabinet-level members.

Among those he named were Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“I tell you the thing we have to do: We have to look at impeachment,” he said. “I think that — not necessarily I’m saying Joe Biden impeachment right this second, Jeff. That may be warranted down the road. But for us right now, just the border. I mean, we’ve done a good job on Judiciary. Certainly, Oversight and Comer has done a great job. But Jim Jordan, as chairman of Judiciary — we’ve opened up. We’ve had [Alejandro] Mayorkas in. He will bald-faced lie to you and tell you the border is secure as 5 million pull across. Videos show people after people come into our country. So, I think we have to start looking at this administration and his Cabinet-level secretaries.”

“And certainly Merrick Garland recently turning loose Jack Smith on President Trump — that came straight from Biden’s DOJ, that now the Attorney General has turned into this weaponization to stop a presidential nominee of the opposing party, the one leading in the polls, the likely nominee for the Republican ticket. And here it is, it’s like they’re weaponizing.”

“So here it is — we have to start, even if we don’t go after Joe Biden right now today, I think there are people certainly in his organization and within the executive branch that impeachment is warranted,” he added. “And I think the American people expect that because you just said, ‘What’s next? What’s the next step?’

The Alabama Republican lawmaker said there was evidence, even if it did not get any traction within the media.

He noted the Durham Report and the suspicious activity reports that suggested the Biden family’s wrongdoing.

“The next step for our party I believe is impeachment,” Moore added. “I think the American people expect that. We do not want them to lose hope in our ability to execute a plan and to fight fire with fire.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor