Sununu: Donald Trump Is ‘Embarrassing for America’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that former President Donald Trump was “embarrassing for America.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “As you know, the dominant front-runner is now selling merchandise featuring the mug shot taken during his fourth arrest last night, featuring everything from t-shirts, beverage coolers, bumper stickers and coffee mugs. What do you make of that?”

Sununu said, “It is Donald Trump. I mean, we shouldn’t expect anything else, unfortunately. It is embarrassing. It is embarrassing for America. It’s embarrassing for him. I think he’s embarrassed. But he’s going to do everything he can to try to use it to his advantage and keep this drama going because that keeps him in the headlines.”

He continued, “The more we talk about him, we’re not talking about other candidates in the Republican Party, and that is his real path there.”

Sununu added, “Now, the other night at the debate, we weren’t talking about him. We were talking about the future of the Republican Party. We could see it and hear from it and see the debate back and forth, and it didn’t have him in it. Republicans thought there is a future here with Donald Trump. So he’ll do anything to keep himself in the news and on social media in hopes his name keeps getting repeated.”

