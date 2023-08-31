Comer: Impeachment Inquiry ‘Imminent’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said he believed there was a consensus among House Republicans about the impeachment of President Joe Biden.

According to the Kentucky Republican, an impeachment inquiry was “imminent.”

“Now, the National Archives is claiming that Joe Biden, who is using aliases or pseudonyms — Robert Peters, Robin Ware, JRB Ware, and they’re saying that you need to get permission from Joe Biden to get the pseudonym email accounts that are critical to your oversight investigation, and you’re going to need Barack Obama’s approval?” host Sean Hannity said. “That’s never going to happen. That sounds to me like they’re covering for Joe, and they’re trying to run out the clock so you can’t finish your investigation. What — what tools do you have at your disposal to expedite this?”

‘Well, I think there’s consensus in our conference now that we’re going to have to go to impeachment inquiry,” Comer replied. “Obviously, that’ll be Speaker McCarthy’s call, but I feel like we’re there now, Sean. I feel like that’s imminent, and I believe that that will be a tool in our toolbox when we go to court with our subpoena. Look, we’ve requested these documents. The House Oversight Committee has legislative jurisdiction over the National Archives. They’ve stonewalled us in the Biden mishandling of classified documents. Now, they’re — you know, we hope they don’t stonewall us in the pseudonym request. There are 5,400 emails in at least three different pseudonyms.”

