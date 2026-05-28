Moulton: ‘No Other Option’ But ‘Negotiating America’s Unconditional Surrender to Iran’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said that the proposed agreement with Iran is “a surrender document.” And we appear to be “negotiating America’s unconditional surrender to Iran.” But, short of taking over Iran, “there’s literally no other option.”

Moulton said, “This is not a deal. It’s a surrender document. And Trump, who started this war with no plan to win it, no plan to end it, and demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender, now seems to be negotiating America’s unconditional surrender to Iran. This is a loss across the board.”

Guest host Kate Bolduan then asked, “But is a bad option a better option than no option at all being on the table at this point?”

Moulton responded, “Yes. Great question. It is, because there’s literally no other option. Unless he wants to take over the whole country, because that actually would achieve regime change, it would end their nuclear program, it would reopen the strait. But you’re talking about using 300,000 Americans for a country that’s twice the size and population of Iraq. I don’t think even Ranger Pete Hegseth wants that. So the only other option is to sit down at the table and actually have a negotiation. Let’s just be honest, though, he’s not only lost the war, he’s losing the negotiation as well.”

Later, Moulton said that Trump “has a hope and a prayer that he might get some semblance of the nuclear deal that Obama handed to him.”

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