Blackburn: Democrats Would Like a Government Shutdown Because It Would Halt House Investigations

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told fill-in host Jason Chaffetz that she believed Democrats were rooting for a government shutdown as a congressional spending bill deadline looms.

According to the Tennessee Republican, Democrats would like a shutdown to pause the GOP-led House investigations into President Joe Biden.

“What we do know is that the Democrats would like to have that government shutdown because it would halt these investigations that the House is working on,” she said. “And Chairman Comer, Chairman Smith, Chairman Jordan are continuing to push forward to get this information and to find out exactly what the relationship is between Joe Biden and Biden incorporated. And Archives, you were just talking about Archives not wanting to turn over all of these e-mails with the pseudonyms that Joe Biden was using as he was vice president.”

“And they want to get those so that they have a record, so they have that paper trail of what the involvement was,” Blackburn added. “And, of course, we know that they’re continuing to get bank records. And the American people, certainly Tennesseans, Jason, every time I talk with them, they want to know what happened, who was involved. And for people that did things wrong, they want them to be punished.”

