Pelosi: GOP Have Been Investigating Biden for 9 Months ‘They Have Nothing’

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” House Republicans have been investigating President Joe Biden for nine months and “they have nothing.”

Cooper said, “12 days ago, Speaker McCarthy told Breitbart, if we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur on the floor of the people’s House and not declaration by one person. Why do you think he flip flopped?”

Pelosi said, “Because probably he didn’t have the votes. That’s one reason you don’t bring a bill to the floor. When we had the impeachment of President Trump, following the phone call and all the rest of that, that was revealed and I had a conversation with him. So, we moved forward collecting information to be prepared to bring a bill to the floor. He’s saying, Nancy didn’t bring a bill to the floor. No, we did.”

She continued, “We had a few weeks where we had to make our case. I had signed six committee chairs to get the information, the rest, then prepared us to bring the bill to the floor. They’ve had, what, nine months of collecting information. They have nothing.”

Pelosi added, “The former president is exerting his influence, and the others are following up on it. They’re not two separate things. It is the members of his party or is it the president? It’s the president and the members of the Republican caucus.”

