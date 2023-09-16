DeSantis: ‘Nobody Is Entitled to Be Nominated — You’ve Got to Earn It’

Friday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) insisted his 2024 presidential election campaign was built for “the long haul.”

He insisted he was competing in Iowa, and there were undecided voters who could still be swayed to vote for him despite his lackluster polling thus far.

The Florida Republican said nobody was “entitled to be nominated.”

“[W]e know the issues that people care about,” he said. “Economy, border, crime, education, all these things. Weaponization of government. The question is, who is best equipped to bring all this in for a landing? And I think you’re right. What I’m finding in Iowa. We have a great organization in the early states. We’re built for the long haul. That’s how you win there.”

“But a lot of voters haven’t made a firm decision,” DeSantis continued. “They may be leaning one way or another. So, I think this is very fluid, and I think someone’s got to go out there and grab it, and that’s what I’m going to do. Nobody is entitled to be nominated. You got to show up in these early states, and you’ve got to earn it, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

