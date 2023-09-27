Chris Cuomo: Biden ‘Literally Flew Over’ Ohio Town Still Suffering from Toxic Chemical Spill

Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” anchor Chris Cuomo criticized President Joe Biden for “literally” flying over East Palestine, OH, instead of stopping to address the aftermath of the hazardous chemical spill caused by the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train eight months ago.

Cuomo said, “The President had signed an executive order that directs certain resources, but he has an emergency declaration on his desk. The governor here, DeWine still wants the emergency declaration.”

He continued, “Now all these people play politics. They told Biden not to come, Listen, save it for situations that we’re making up so that we can have artificial divisions. This is a real problem.”

Cuomo added, “There’s an emergency declaration. should be offering reasons that he’s acting or that he’s not acting. Okay, that’s something that could be done. The president literally flew over this place on his way to Detroit. I’m not saying it was wrong to go to Detroit. I’m saying he could have come here. He chose not to, to go to San Francisco to raise money. I get the realities of politics. Believe me, I grew up in it. But if you want people to know that you’re the president of everybody in this country, it shouldn’t matter if you think you’re gonna get their vote. What you should be getting is their trust.”

