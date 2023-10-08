Dermer on Hamas Terror Attack: ‘There Is Also American Hostages’

Israeli Minister Ron Dermer said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Hamas took America hostages during its terror attack on Israel.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “You talked, sir, but what you say are 600, more than 600 dead. What about the hostages? Let’s start with Israeli hostages. Do you know how many there are at this point on the other side of the border in Gaza?”

Dermer said, “We don’t have the exact number because we don’t know exactly how many dead people who we are not in touch with. I think that will take several more hours to figure out the exact numbers. But I think it scores of hostages. I could tell you there is also American hostages as part of the number as well. I don’t want to get into a specific number. But these are women and children. They are elderly. They are holocaust survivors. This is sick. It is a savage attack.”

Bash said, “I want to ask a quick follow-up about something that you mentioned about Americans. This is something that your ambassador to the U.N. also said this morning. Can you give anymore informetion not only about American hostages but about Americans killed?”

Dermer said, “Unfortunately, I can’t. We have a lot of dual citizenships in Israel. But we’re still trying to sort through all of this information after this people who were kill and who are held hostage, they know as quickly as possible.”

