Lindsey Graham: ‘Iran if You Escalate this War, We Are Coming for You’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that if Iran does anything to escalate the Israel-Hamas war, “we are coming for you.”

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about Iran, Senator. The broader region, you say the only way to keep the war from escalating is to hold Iran accountable and part of what you’re talking about now and that it might mean bombing their oil refineries.”

Graham said, “Yeah.”

Welker continued, “Have you had discussions with the Biden administration about this?”

Graham said, “A bit. I want to applaud President Biden for his strong statement in support of Israel. I just got off the phone with the Israelis. Their goal is to destroy Hamas in the south and try to save as many innocent Palestinians as possible to prevent escalation north from Hezbollah. Here’s my message: if Hezbollah, which is a proxy of Iran, launches a massive attack on Israel, I would consider that a threat to the state of Israel existential in nature. I’ll introduce a resolution in the United States Senate to allow military action by the United States in conjunction with Israel to knock Iran out of the oil business. Iran, if you escalate this war, we are coming for you.”

Welker asked, “Are you effectively poised to declare war on Iran? That’s very strong language.”

Graham said, “I am poised to use military force to destroy the source of funding for Hamas and Hezbollah. The idea that Iran read about this operation in the paper or on television is laughable. 93% of Hezbollah and Hamas’ money comes from Iran. They’re the source of the problem. They’re the great evil. So if Hezbollah escalates against Israel, it would be because Iran told them to.”

He added, “Then Iran, you’re in the crosshairs of the United States and Israel.”

