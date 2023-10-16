McCaskill: Jim Jordan Will Likely Be Out as Speaker Within Months

On Monday, MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said on “Deadline,” that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) would not last long if he’s voted into the House Speaker’s position this week.

Discussing Jordan, McCaskill said, “If he gets these votes, and I am now closer to saying that he will than I certainly was 24 hours ago. You know what he’s done? He has cut a deal with Rogers on Defense and he’s cut a deal with Defense Appropriations. Those two members were absolutely anti-Jordan until he made them promises. Now, how are those promises going to play out with this crazy caucus? Because you know it’s about helping Ukraine. You know it’s about not shutting down the government. You know it’s about not doing defense cuts. So, once again you find promises being made that will be hard to be kept within the chaos of the Republican caucus.”

She continued, “If he wins it will be because he has made promises to some members who feel strongly about keeping the government open and feel strongly about supporting Ukraine. I don’t think know how it would play in crazy-town.”

McCaskill added, “I don’t know how long he will be speaker. We may be back in again in another month or two months and talking about him being removed. They have a huge schism in the party.”

