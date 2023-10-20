CNN’s Sara Sidner Accosted by Palestinian Protester: ‘F-ck CNN,’ You Are Genocide Supporters

A screaming Palestinian protester confronted Friday on CNN’s “News Central” reporter Sara Sidner during a live report from the West Bank.

Sidner said, “Just a few moments ago we heard gunfire likely from the Israeli military that is posted up. I’m going to try to give you a bit of a shot of it, but let me show you what’s happening here. People came after the Friday prayers to march in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who are dealing with both a humanitarian crisis, no food, no water, no fuel, but also with a crisis of just getting the air strikes over and over and over again, which has killed so many civilians who are not part of the government.”

The protester approached Sidner and screamed, “You are genocide supporters! You are not welcome here genocide supporters! F-ck CNN! F-ck CNN! F-ck CNN! Genocide supporters! F-ck CNN!”

After a security detail removed her from the situation, Sidner said, “Alright, you see that people are very angry. They do not like that CNN has been reporting this story. You hear that. We’re fine.”

She continued, “But what you are seeing is the heightened fear, anger, frustration with what’s happening in general. There is a general anger people feel that Israel is getting more support than the Palestinians and the Palestinians feel they’re getting bombed and losing a lot of life.”

