Comer: ‘We Found a Lot of Suspicious Checks’ Written to Joe Biden from Brother Jim Biden

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) offered an update on an earlier report of a $200,000 payment to President Joe Biden from his brother Jim Biden.

Comer said the timing coincided with a payment from China to Jim Biden.

“We found a lot of suspicious checks that the brother was involved in and Joe was a beneficiary of,” he said. “And we’re going to talk about that as we move on. But what we’re doing is we’re tracing the money, Sean. It’s not just that they got a $200,000 payment that Joe Biden received a $200,000 payment. It’s where the money came from. And the money came from Jim Biden, where he influence-peddled to a company in the United States that he went and said that he could help through his brother’s contacts get capital from the Middle East. So he convinced this company to give him $600,000, and they did it in increments. The last increment was $200,000. That $200,000 then went to Jim Biden’s personal account.”

“And it was a loan according to the way Jim Biden deposited, and then he wrote on the same day a check to Joe Biden for a loan repayment,” Comer continued. “Now, they’re playing the loan card a lot. Remember the $250,000 wire that we identified three weeks ago that that came from China to Hunter Biden that was addressed to Joe Biden’s house? The White House said that was a loan, too. And, Sean, what you’re going to be hearing out of the White House over the next few weeks is loan, loan, loan. And look, even if Joe Biden did give his brother a loan, which I don’t believe he did, the fact that that his brother defrauded a company that is now bankrupt and all the creditors lost all their money that they invested in this or loan to this healthcare company, but Joe Biden got $200,000 from it before they went bankrupt, all because Jim Biden was selling the brand, was selling the Biden name and convinced people to pay money in exchange for favors from Joe Biden.”

