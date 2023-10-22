GOP Rep. McCaul: I’m in Favor of Biden Linking Ukraine, Israel Aid

Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he was “in favor” of President Joe Biden linking Ukraine and Israel aid together.

Anchor Jonathan Karl said, “The Biden administration has a supplemental funding request that includes Israel and Ukraine. Let’s take a look at what’s in the package. Sixty-one billion dollars for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, $9 billion for humanitarian aid, $7 billion for bolstering the defense of Taiwan, $14 billion for the U.S. border. You’re in favor of this package?”

McCaul said, “I’m in favor of the concept of linking the biggest threats to the free world, and that is, you know, since the fall of Afghanistan, Putin invaded Ukraine. That’s a threat to Europe. Chairman Xi is threatening Taiwan, the Pacific, and now we have a war in the Middle East. So it links all that, including the southwest border that I think is also a threat in the homeland, and all these radical elements could get into the United States. I’m in favor of linking all of this. We’re looking at the numbers. the house, you know, we have the power of the purse, and we appropriate the money.”

Anchor Jonathan Karl said, “What do you say to your fellow Republicans who say they don’t want these combined and they think this is too much for Ukraine, that they shouldn’t be linked?”

McCaul said, “I think it would be very dangerous to abandon our allies at this critical time.”

