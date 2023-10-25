ADL CEO: Antisemitism ‘Like a Staple at Universities,’ We Need ‘Wholesale Cleansing’ of Higher Education

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated that antisemitism is “like a staple at universities,” and “The sickness here, the rot here is so deep. We really need a wholesale cleansing in order to fix what’s wrong with these institutions.”

Greenblatt said, “[A]ntisemitism has been normalized. It’s been used by radicals on the left. We see some of them in Congress. It’s become part — it’s like a staple at universities, where they spout anti-Zionist hate. And to be clear, Greta, anti-Zionism is antisemitism, full stop. We also have white supremacists and far-right extremists who make wild claims about Jews wanting to replace us or that Jews are somehow trying to change the country. So, taken together, these extremes have now come into the mainstream and they set the table for what’s happening today.”

He added, “These university leaders, why do they lack the moral clarity on Jew-hatred that they have for every other perceived grievance, every other imaginable transgression? Why is it when Jewish people — women are raped, they call that resistance? When babies are, again, burned alive in their cribs, they call that decolonization? The sickness here, the rot here is so deep. We really need a wholesale cleansing in order to fix what’s wrong with these institutions.”

