Dershowitz: Harvard Doesn’t Deserve Donations Until It Condemns ‘Hitler’s Youth’ on Campus

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz reacted to Harvard President Claudine Gay establishing an advisory council on fighting antisemitism by stating that the board is a move to try to keep Jewish donors from cutting off donations and that people shouldn’t donate to Harvard unless President Gay is “willing to condemn Hitler’s youth among her students and among her faculty.”

Dershowitz said the council is “going to correct only one thing, it’s going to correct trying to get more Jewish donors to give money to Harvard. That’s what she seems to care about.”

He added, “These kids who signed these statements while people were still bleeding to death from the rapes and the murders, these are Hitler’s youth. … These are Hitler’s youth…and the president of Harvard refuses to condemn them. She’s now, finally, after a lot of pressure, [been] willing to condemn Hamas, but she’s not willing to condemn Hitler’s youth among her students and among her faculty. And until she does that, I urge everybody to stop contributing to Harvard, to Yale, to the City University of New York, to the University of Pennsylvania. Send your contributions to decent organizations that know the difference between right and wrong.”

