Ty Cobb: Trump Will Go to Jail, ‘His Narcissism Will Get the Best of Him’

Former Trump administration attorney Ty Cobb said Monday on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” that the gag order issued by Judge Tanya Chutkan will be upheld with minor changes and eventually put the former president in jail.

Burnett said, “I mean, she made it clear that these are posed hypotheticals. When you look at what Trump has said, a chance you said, that Trump could face jail time for violating a gag order?”

Cobb said, “I don’t think his first or second violation of the gag order will find him sent to jail. But I think ultimately, you know, his narcissism will get the best of him, and he will violate it until he finds out what the limits of Judge Chutkan’s patience are.”

Burnett said, “And I guess those limits, as you’re saying, end up with what could possibly be a night or two, or something like that. It’s hard to even imagine it, but actually in jail.”

Cobb said, “I think that’s exactly right. The judges were frustrated with both sides a little bit today, because of, you know, the vagaries of their interpretation of the order and the arguments they were making. Using that, you know, scalpel skillfully to demonstrate what target or targeting actually means.”

