Dem Rep. Carson: Israel Is ‘Antagonistic’ and ‘We’re Seeing What Happens When Folks Aren’t Listened to’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) responded to a question on whether Hamas got a lot of what it wanted in the hostage release deal and was essentially rewarded for the October 7 terrorist attack by stating that while the attack was wrong, there has been an “antagonistic” approach “from the Israeli government throughout this, the expansion of settlements, the mistreatment of Palestinians on the ground in the West Bank, in Gaza, have certainly created an atmosphere of hostility and now we’re seeing what happens when folks aren’t listened to. We’re seeing what happens when we give foreign aid without accountability.”

Host Boris Sanchez asked, “Congressman, we only have about 30 seconds, but I’m just wondering, from your perspective, Hamas carrying out these terror attacks and then striking this deal, does it not seem to you that their plan worked?”

Carson responded, “Well, I think there were a series of events leading up to this. Of course, I condemned the acts that happened on October 7. But the antagonistic stratagem that came from the Israeli government throughout this, the expansion of settlements, the mistreatment of Palestinians on the ground in the West Bank, in Gaza, have certainly created an atmosphere of hostility and now we’re seeing what happens when folks aren’t listened to. We’re seeing what happens when we give foreign aid without accountability. Yes, Israel has been a strategic partner in the region, but I think we have to reassess our relationship with Israel, [who we have given] our taxpayer dollars with no accountability.”

