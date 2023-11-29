Dem Sen. Coons: Pressuring Russia by Passing Package with Ukraine Aid Is ‘Best Way’ to Pressure Iran

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) argued that “the best way for us to put pressure on Iran is to put pressure on Russia by passing the full supplemental” spending package and the Ukraine aid that President Joe Biden has requested be a part of the supplemental spending package.

After Coons said that Biden has supported aid for Israel, host Martha MacCallum said, [relevant exchange begins around 5:30] “It’s a very tense political situation on that stance, and that could increase…and as you point out, the President has stood by that in a strong way so far. But he’s put a lot of pressure on Israel in terms of these ceasefires as well. So, we’ll see where all of this goes.”

Coons responded, “Martha, the best way for us to put pressure on Iran is to put pressure on Russia by passing the full supplemental. President Biden has requested robust aid for Ukraine. We have to take up and pass aid to Ukraine, to Israel, humanitarian aid, and support for our military, in combination. That will do the best to support our allies, both Israel and Ukraine.”

