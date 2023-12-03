Noem: We Need to ‘Wake Up’ — China’s Agenda Is to ‘Destroy’ the U.S.

Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that China should not own land near the U.S. Strategic Air Force bases because their “agenda” was to “destroy” our nation.

Noem said, “In over just a ten-year period, we saw China increase their purchases of American egg land increase by 5,300%. That means they aggressively changed their tactics to start buying up our land and they’re buying our land near our strategic Air Force bases, our national defense resources. And they’re doing it in a way to continue to build this agenda to destroy the United States of America. They want to become the world’s dominating power. The only way that they do that is by eliminating the United States of America.”

She added, “So for 25 years, I’ve worked on food policy. I’ve watched them buy up our fertilizer companies, our chemical companies. They own our processing systems. Now they’re purchasing up our land. And America needs to wake up and recognize that aggressive action needs to happen. We’ve been working to address it in our state. But Congress needs to take action. That’s why I’m supporting Chairman Gallagher’s bill. I’m asking him to put it in the National Defense Authorization Act. It would make sure that any kind of land purchase near these national security efforts would be evaluated and that CFIUS would have the authority to go forward and make sure that it stops and does not happen. That impacts here in the United States.”

