Dershowitz: Identity Group ‘Studies’ Programs Should Be Abolished

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz argued that various studies departments such as “Black Studies, Gay Studies, South Asian Studies, Jewish Studies” should all be abolished.

Dershowitz stated, “[T]hese departments have tenured professors who can’t be fired. The departments, however, can be abolished. And we should abolish Black Studies, Gay Studies, South Asian Studies, Jewish Studies. You go to a university to study, to learn how to think, not to be part of a club, not to become part of a cheering section. And these departments, some of them are quite good academically, but many of them, for example, Critical Race Theory, there’s no such thing. If you’re critical of race, you’re not allowed in, it’s uncritical race theory, and it’s uncritical study and it’s rooting sessions for these identity politics groups and it’s destroying education. Look, Harvard ranked last, last on free speech. And suddenly, Gay discovered free speech on October 7 and these other presidents discovered free speech. They discovered it when it was used against Jews. They didn’t know about free speech when it was claimed by people who had been accused of microaggressions. Free speech was a patriarchial thing of the past, but now, suddenly, they’re all hanging on to free speech in order to justify their failure to do anything and say anything about people on campus who are calling for the death of Jews.”

