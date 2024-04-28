Six Shot After Two Men Open Fire on Each Other at San Antonio Festival

Two people were killed and four others wounded after two men opened fire on each other just after midnight Sunday in San Antonio.

San Antonio police chief Bill McManus posted comments about the incident on X:

ABC 7 Amarillo reported that police heard gunshots during Fiesta San Antonio at Market Square and ran toward the sound. They soon found two armed men, one of whom was 18 years old and the other is 20 years old.

The men began to flee and, while so doing, the 18-year-old allegedly shot the 20-year-old. Police then shot the 18-year-old, killing him.

The 20-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The New York Post reported that “San Antonio police said the shooting occurred near the stage on Conch Alley.”

