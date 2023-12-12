Katyal: SCOTUS Will Rule Against Trump Immunity Claim

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that it is highly likely the Supreme Court will rule against former President Donald Trump on his “presidential immunity” claims in the federal election case.

Katyal said, “I think the Supreme Court is going to decide it. I think they’re going to agree to hear the case and I think they will if not unanimously pretty darn close to it rule against criminal defendant Donald Trump.”

He continued, “That’s for a couple of reasons, but the most important of which, is the extraordinary thing that Trump is trying to argue, which is that he can murder someone and get away with it, that being president gets him and get-out-of-jail free card. Here’s where it’s even a stronger claim that what he said last time in the Mazars case.”

He added, “There he didn’t quite did he could get away with it. He said while he is a sitting president he can’t be investigated. But his lawyer was very clear, saying I’m not seeking permanent immunity, that is once Trump leaves office he could be prosecuted. Now Trump has left office. Jack Smith is prosecuting him as a former president. I know Trump still thinks he’s president, but he’s not.”

Katyal concluded, “The Supreme Court is going to say, ‘How can it be that a former president has absolute immunity? That’s just not American.'”

