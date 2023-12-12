Ron Johnson: Republicans Will Be Doing Biden a ‘Huge Favor’ if We Force Him to Secure the Border

Tuesday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) insisted President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats’ policy on border security was playing out as a liability for the country.

The Wisconsin Republican lawmaker said Ukraine funding was the only leverage his party has to force action on the border.

“We would be doing — Republicans will be doing Democrats and President Biden a huge favor if we force him to secure the border,” he said. “I think most of my constituents — I certainly believe that the open border, their policy is a clear and present danger to America. It is our number one top priority in terms of National Security and Homeland Security. And the only leverage we have right now is President Biden’s desire to fund Ukraine. Now, I’m very sympathetic with the plight of the Ukrainians. I think most Americans are, but I’m even – I’m also very concerned about, for example, the – the families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl overdoses.”

“The women who are sex trafficked because of their open border policies,” Johnson continued. “You know, all the human trafficking, you know, all the depredations caused by the open border policy. And oh, by the way, it’s not just New York City that’s suffering. I was in a smaller town in Wisconsin, population 15,000. They estimate their migrant population’s about 5,000, over 400 children in their schools, bilingual education, they speak of different dialects, so they have spent over $100,000, on interpreters for the bilingual educators.”

“So this is a massive problem,” he added. “Over 6 million people have been coming to – have been led into this country under Biden. 1.7 million is detected gotaways. We have no idea who these people are, and where they are. When you have Hamas calling for days of rage, this is an enormous national security issue that we must solve right now. And quite honestly, you cannot trust this president to secure the border. No matter what he says, no matter what he signs, we need to keep his feet to the fire by making funding contingent on him actually securing the border.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor