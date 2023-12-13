Tlaib: White House Criticizing Me Will ‘Increase Hate’ But No One Can Police What I Say ‘as a Palestinian’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said that the Biden White House’s criticism of her calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel “is going to increase hate towards Palestinians or people that support a ceasefire.” But no one should define what chanting “From the river to the sea” means to her “as a Palestinian.”

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) stated, “We reached out to the White House, and there were other members of Congress who reached out to the White House when we were called repugnant and disgraceful when we first — when we initially called for a ceasefire. We have yet to have that conversation yet. We keep asking for it. We want some clarity on exactly what they meant by that. But no, there has not been outreach directly.”

Tlaib added, “What I’ve reached to the White House about is, hey, you said this, this is going to increase hate towards Palestinians or people that support a ceasefire.”

Tlaib also argued that people shouldn’t “police” what “From the river to the sea” means to her “as a Palestinian.”

