Lt. Gov. Patrick: ‘Maybe We Should Take Joe Biden Off the Ballot in Texas’

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” that considering the Colorado Supreme Court ruled former President Donald Trump did not qualify their state presidential ballot, Texas should consider taking President Joe Biden off their ballot.

Discussing a new Texas law that allows police to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally, anchor Laura Ingraham asked, “The White House said today this law won’t make communities safer your response?”

Patrick said, “So, we spent a lot of time writing this bill along with the governor and we believe we have a bill that will survive any type of Supreme Court challenge because we are being invaded. Arizona tried this about 10 years ago but our law is different. it simply says that our law enforcement can arrest anyone, take them in, do a background which can photograph, do fingerprints. If they saw them cross the border illegally, we can do that or if they happen to reveal in the arrest stop that they crossed illegally. Then the magistrate will send them back and will escort them to the border. They have a choice, they go to jail or they can go back. And if they go back and dry to come back again and rearrest them again, the penalty gets even higher. We are fed up.”

He added, “Seeing what happened in Colorado makes me think — except we believe in democracy in Texas — maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing eight million people to cross the border since he’s been president disrupting our state for more than anything anyone else has done in recent history. And so so this is so outrageous. 10,000, 12,000, 14,000 people a day crossing the border. 8 million since we have been in office. It’s enough to be the 12th largest state it’s incredible.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN