Mary Trump: People Who Cheer ‘Tragic’ Donald On Just as Worrisome

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the crowds of people who cheer for former President Donald Trump’s immigration remarks worry her because they have his same agenda.

Trump said, “Donald is definitely a cornered animal at this point. His legal, financial, and political danger is increasing by the day, and his profound personality disorders make it impossible for him to care about anything but his own safety and security.”

She added, “So unbelievably enough, I think we have been having this conversation now since the middle of the, hopefully, first and only Trump administration. There is no bottom here. There is nothing we should put past him. He does not deserve the benefit of the doubt. We need to take him at his word. I think we’ve seen more evidence of this, especially since the election was called in 2020 with the big lie and then the insurrection. But what worries me more at this point are his enablers, the people he seeks to empower if he tragically gets back into office and the people in the audience who cheer him on.”

Guest host Katie Phang said, “Yeah, I share your sentiment. I tweeted out it’s bad enough to hear the horrific things he says and the people applauding it a equally equally worse, maybe worse because they bolster him up.”

Trump said, “The sentiments are also his. I don’t care that he claims never to have read Mein Kampf. I’m sure he didn’t because he doesn’t read but the fact that a potential presidential nominee, even those words come out of his mouth, is just a tragic example of where we find ourselves. So one I think he does feed off the crowd, but also there is no turning back at this point because of all of the people in his orbit who have the same agenda.”

