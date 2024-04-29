Consumer Alert: Update Google Chrome Immediately to Stop Critical Vulnerability

Google has issued an urgent warning to its vast user base of over 1 billion Chrome users, strongly advising them to update their browsers as soon as possible to protect against a critical security vulnerability.

Forbes reports that the tech giant recently released an update for Chrome bringing the browser to version 124.0.6367.78/.79. This update includes a crucial fix for a vulnerability in the browser’s underlying graphics engine, which could potentially allow attackers to execute malicious code on target machines. While there have been no reports of exploitation yet, Google has designated this fix as critical, indicating that it poses a credible threat to users’ security.

In addition to the critical fix, the update also addresses two high-severity memory vulnerabilities. These types of vulnerabilities are frequently discovered and exploited, according to Google. The company has not provided further information about the specifics of these vulnerabilities until a majority of users have updated their browsers with the fix.

Given the severity of the identified vulnerabilities, it is essential that Chrome users, particularly those running the browser on Windows, update as soon as possible. Once the details of the fix become public, the risk of exploitation increases, making it a race against time for users to secure their browsers.

To update Google Chrome, follow these simple steps:

Open the Google Chrome browser

Click on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of the browser window

From the dropdown menu, select “Help” and then “About Google Chrome”

The browser will automatically check for updates and begin downloading the latest version

Once the download is complete, click “Relaunch” to apply the update

It is worth noting that this critical security update comes amidst other significant news related to Chrome. Google has once again delayed the removal of third-party tracking cookies from the browser, pushing the timeline to early 2025. This decision stems from the company’s ongoing efforts to balance user privacy with the needs of advertisers, as Google plays a dual role as both the browser owner and the world’s largest advertising platform.

