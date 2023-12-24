Hagerty: Iran Feels ‘Emboldened’ Because Biden Sending Israel ‘Mixed Messages’

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the Biden administration was sending “mixed messages” to Israel, which had caused Iran to become “emboldened.”

Hagerty said, “They’re not taking a consistent response so of course, it’s not appropriate. That’s why Iran feels emboldened. What we’ve seen is put two aircraft carrier strike groups into the region. That’s a massive show of military force. But we’ve been highly inconsistent in terms of the way we deal with Iran from an economic standpoint, and from a diplomatic standpoint.”

He continued, “As soon as Joe Biden came into office, they stopped enforcing that sanctions. Billions of dollars began to flow. They have enriched himself by over $100 billion and it continues just because the Biden administration wants to appease the Iranian regime.”

Hagerty added, “From a diplomatic standpoint, we’ve been sending mixed messages to Israel. You know, we talk about ceasefires. We talk about sending humanitarian aid into Gaza, we talked about putting conditions on aid. These mixed messages and the fact that we’ve allowed Iran to enrich itself and repopulate Hamas and Hezbollah in the Houthis with the weapons that they need, have created this situation. We need to snap back economic sanctions. We need to send a clear diplomatic message.”

