Eagle Pass Mayor: Biden Admin. ‘Doesn’t Care About the Safety, the Security of the Border’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Eagle Pass, TX Mayor Rolando Salinas stated that there has been “No response” from the federal government on his calls to act to combat the crisis on the border, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have “been very quiet on the situation” and haven’t made a clear case that you can’t come to the U.S. illegally, and “the United States of America doesn’t care about the safety, the security of the border.”

Salinas said, “We feel ignored by the federal government. I’ve called to the government that we need action.”

Host Erica Hill then asked, “You said you feel ignored, that you’ve reached out, you’ve called on the federal government. Has there been any response?”

Salinas responded, “No response whatsoever. Secretary Mayorkas, about two weeks ago, he had the audacity to visit Uvalde, Texas about 45 minutes away. He didn’t come to visit the situation here in Eagle Pass, Texas. I’ve made a call to our President, our Vice President. We need action. There needs to be a message to these people that, if you want to come to the U.S., you have to do it in a legal manner, and if you don’t, there will be consequences. … And it’s just very, very frustrating that the United States of America doesn’t care about the safety, the security of the border.”

Later, Hill asked, “How do you see an end to this crisis happening? Is it simply, as you point out — and I shouldn’t say simply, because it’s actually — as we know, it isn’t always that easy — is it deporting people? Is it a more forceful message, because there is that message out there of don’t come to the United States illegally? What is one thing you see that could lead to an end to this crisis?”

Salinas answered, “It starts with hearing the message from the President of the United States, the Vice President of the United States. They’ve been very quiet on the situation. It’s very disappointing that they haven’t made that message themselves that you can’t come into this country illegally, one.”

