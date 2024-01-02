Karine Jean-Pierre: Biden Has Done More in Three Years than Some Two-Term Presidents

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Joe Biden had accomplished more in three years “than some presidents had done in two terms.”

Jean-Pierre said, “We’re headed in the right direction as it relates to the economy. Look, when we left 2023, we saw the data. We pay attention to the data that showed consumer confidence was up. That showed 14 million jobs were created. Unemployment was under 4%. Those things matter, and that’s what we are going to pay attention to. What the president also said, the job is not done. We need to do more. Two words, two words that I’m going to give you that we’re going to continue to do as it relates to the economy is continue to lower costs. That has been at the center of Bidenomics. That’s been at the center of how the president feels like he needs to move forward.”

She added, “I’ll take a step back for a second. In the last two years, almost three years now, the president has done more, more in the last three years than some presidents had done in two terms, in two terms. That is related to the legislation.”

