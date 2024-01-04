DeSantis Refuses to Name Another State He Could Win After Iowa

Republican 2024 presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said Thursday in an interview with NBC’s “Nightly News” that his campaign had “great” organizations in the early primary states but refused to name which state he could win.

Reporter Dasha Burns said, “You put all your eggs in the Iowa basket.”

DeSantis shot back, “That is not true. That is not true.”

Burns said, “Can you name another state you could win?”

DeSantis said, “Yes, yes wait until what happens when we get out of Iowa.”

Burns pressed, “Name another state you could win.”

DeSantis said, “We are going to win a lot of states. We have a great organization in New Hampshire. We have a great organization in South Carolina.”

Burns asked, “Do you think you could win New Hampshire?”

DeSantis said, “We have a lot of great organizations throughout Super Tuesday. You are going to see this as very dynamic. You are going to see it is a long process. We are going to be able to win so stay tuned. But to say that we have put all the eggs is not true. We have great organizations and field programs in the early sates and we are going to compete in all of them.”

