George Conway: Trump’s ‘Cult’ Has Gone Beyond Reason, Facts — Giant ‘Narcissistic’ Fantasy

Attorney George Conway said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that he believed supporters of former President Donald Trump were part of a “narcissistic” cult that had gone beyond reason and facts.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “You know, Donald Trump is not a politician. He’s just a stand-in for people who are mad at the world. And he somehow managed to convince them that his personal legal peril. He stole those classified documents. He sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, he is the one who lied about the election and got people to commit crimes because they’re stupid enough to do it. He did it, but he somehow managed to convince all of these millions of people that those are things that are their real problem.”

Conway said, “Right, I mean, it’s a cult. That’s what it comes down to. The Republican Party has gone beyond the realm of reason. Reason, facts, none of that matters to the base of the Republican Party. It’s just the giant fantasy where Donald Trump is competent and a good person, innocent, and picked upon by everybody else.”

Reid said, “And godly.”

Conway said, “And godly, don’t forget.”

Reid said, “If not God himself.”

Conway said, “Absolutely. Anything that contradicts that, no matter how factual it is, no matter if it’s an indictment, no matter if you hear it on tape, we just change the channel.”

He added, “I think it’s some kind of narcissistic desire to be something other than what people are. People feel, they feel put upon because they feel inadequate. He makes them feel like he’s part of something bigger. And he sucks them all in, and then when somebody challenges that, they get very, very defensive because deep down, part of them really knows that they have been fooled and they’re being conned. They can’t admit that, which makes them dig even deeper and turn out facts and reality even more. And that’s the stage we have reached where a large section of the Republican base.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN