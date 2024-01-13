DeSantis: I Wouldn’t Accept Border Deal Short of H.R. 2, McConnell Border Deal Would Be DOA

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” 2024 Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated that the border deal reportedly pushed by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would “be dead on arrival” under a DeSantis presidency and that H.R. 2 would be the only deal he’d take.

Host Laura Ingraham asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:05] “McConnell…is escalating his personal efforts to push this so-called bipartisan border reform deal, tying it up with Ukraine and Israel for some reason. We find out that they’re going to be able to greenlight 5,000 migrants a day into the United States, more efficiently settle them. 1.825 million migrants waved into the country, plus all these other foreign workers waved in. Your reaction tonight as Republicans are beginning, I think, to peel away from this?”

DeSantis responded, “Well, when I’m president, that’ll be dead on arrival. … Republicans want people that are here illegally to be deported, which we need to do. They want to end these insane border policies that Biden’s doing. Yes, they want a wall, they want to see that done. And they also want to see action against the drug cartels. And I think what you’re likely to see out of this deal is the typical Lucy with the football, promising you’re going to deal with the border, and then, of course, the football gets pulled away and it’s the same old song and dance.”

Ingraham then asked, “So, Governor, you tell these Republicans, no deal, correct?”

DeSantis answered, “Of course not. The only deal would be House bill — H.R. 2, that Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who’s a supporter of mine, has put forward.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett