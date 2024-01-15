Howard Dean: Christian Trump Voters ‘Have Abandoned Any Pretense of Being Ethical’

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean claimed Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Christians who voted for former President Donald Trump “have abandoned any pretense of being ethical.”

Dean said, “Trump is the farthest thing from an evangelical Christian. In fact, he’s the farthest thing from a Christian, in terms of his own professed values. How he treats women. How he treats other people. His willingness to say whatever he wants, whether it’s true or not. I mean, these are hardly what most Christians would call Christian values. So, in many ways, the danger here is that the evangelical Christians have abandoned any pretense of being ethical. And they’re just doing this because Trump is their vehicle to their vision of what they would like to impose on the rest of the United States.”

He continued, “So, I don’t know what to make of all of this. Iowa is not a typical state, but it does have an influence because it’s the first, and it does reflect how well you can organize in the state.

Dean added, “I don’t know what has happened to Iowa. I am shocked. It was always a swing state and it isn’t anymore. So, there is some bitterness, there’s some anger, maybe the Evangelicals have made more progress, but something that happened in Iowa.”

