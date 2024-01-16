Harris: We’re Willing to Compromise on Border by Having Congress Pass Our Security Package

During an interview with ABC News released on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris responded to a question on where the Biden administration is willing to compromise on immigration and the border by stating that “It would be great” if Congress took up the security package the administration has.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce asked, “Mayor Adams (D) says even the compromises and the bipartisan issues that have been discussed as part of this bigger funding package, he says that’s not enough and he says there’s a lack of urgency in Washington on this issue. Does your administration bear responsibility for that?”

Harris responded, “It is no secret for anyone that we have a broken immigration system, and it needs to be fixed. And it would be great if we could get some bipartisan consensus to do just that. And I think it’s a tragedy that there are certain so-called leaders who are playing politics with this issue. Our first bill, the first bill, right after Inauguration, that President Biden put before Congress was to fix our immigration system. Do you think that they’ve taken it up? No.”

Bruce then followed up, “So where are you willing to compromise on this issue? The President has said you’re talking about this, you’re willing to make some concessions on this. Where?”

Harris answered, “Well, let me just tell you, first of all, we have a security package that includes $15 billion that should go to address the border. It would be great if they took it up.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett