Harris on Claims Voting for Biden Is Voting for Her: ‘Most Women’ Have Had Similar Experiences

During a portion of an interview with CNN host Laura Coates that is set to air on Monday’s edition of “Laura Coates Live,” Vice President Kamala Harris responded to attacks from other presidential candidates that a vote for President Joe Biden is a vote for her by stating that “most women who have risen in their profession, who are leaders in their profession have had similar experiences.”

Coates asked, “[Y]ou hear candidates suggesting that a vote for President Biden, because of his age, is somehow a vote for you, and that is hurled as an insult. It’s intended to demonstrate some negative viewpoint towards you. What is your reaction to this thought that, with your background in particular, with your career, that there is some thought that you are incapable?”

Harris responded, “Well, I think that most women who have risen in their profession, who are leaders in their profession have had similar experiences. I was the first woman to be elected district attorney. I was the first woman to be elected attorney general of the State of [California], and I’m the first woman to be the Vice President. And I love my job.”

