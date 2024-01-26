Jean-Pierre: Israel Lowered Intensity of Fight Against Hamas ‘Because of’ Biden

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that Israel has lowered the intensity of its fight against Hamas and moved out of some parts of Gaza “because of conversations” President Joe Biden has had with Israel.

Jean-Pierre said, “We have to remember what happened on October 7. What happened on October 7 is Hamas, a terrorist organization, a terrorist organization that uses — let’s be very clear — uses innocent Palestinian civilians and embeds themselves in hospitals, embeds themselves in places where civilians live, and that’s what they do. That is what they’re doing. And so, they attacked Israel on October 7, and the President believes they have a right to defend themselves. Now, we’ve been very clear, they have to do that within the international humanitarian law. We’ve been very clear with that. We’ve had conversations with them. We’ve seen how they are now basically lowering their intensity, moving out of certain parts of Gaza, which is because — that’s happening because of conversations that the President has had. And one more important thing is the President has been working around the clock to make sure we get to that humanitarian pause, because it’s important that we get hostages home to their friends and families, the people who love them, and get that humanitarian aid into Gaza, the medical needs that they have, the food needs that they have. So, all of those things are critical.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett