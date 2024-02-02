CNN’s Honig: Willis Should ‘Step Aside,’ She’s Prejudiced Jury Pool, Dodged Key Questions on Conflict of Interest

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Senior Legal Analyst and former prosecutor Elie Honig stated that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) should “step aside” and recuse herself from the case around 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and that her statement dodged crucial questions on a possible conflict of interest and her “wildly improper statements that she’s made publicly that are going to prejudice the jury pool here.”

Guest host Jim Sciutto asked, “Very quickly on Fani Willis, should she recuse herself and step down after all this?”

Honig answered, “Absolutely. I think if she doesn’t do it voluntarily, there’s a good chance the judge forces her to do it. I read her response today. It doesn’t, in my mind, answer the key questions, not about the relationship, it doesn’t matter to me if they’re having a romantic relationship or just some other relationship, but about the flow of money, the potential conflict of interest, and her, I believe, wildly improper statements that she’s made publicly that are going to prejudice the jury pool here. I think she should step aside, and if she doesn’t, I think there’s a good chance the judge forces it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett