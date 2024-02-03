Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Cameo During SNL Cold Open

During this week’s cold open on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), who is still vying for the Republican presidential nomination, went head to head against SNL cast member James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump.

At one point during the appearance, Haley asked, “Why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?”

The cold open concluded with Haley referring to her New Hampshire town hall gaffes, which she declined to say “slavery” when asked what caused the Civil War.

“Yes, I probably should have said that the first time,” she replied before saying, “And live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor